Leftover Halloween candy nachos

Butterfinger™ Apple Nachos

Ingredients

36 caramels, unwrapped

1 tbsp water

35 large marshmallows

1/3 cup unsalted butter, cubed

4 granny smith apples

4 fun size Butterfinger bars, chopped

White chocolate chips

Directions

-Melt caramels and water over low heat, stirring often.

-Melt marshmallows and butter in large saucepan.

-Slice 4 granny smith apples; arrange on platter.

-Pour melted caramel and marshmallows over apples.

-Top with Butterfinger pieces and white chocolate chips.

“Frightful Trifle”

Ingredients

One brownie recipe baked (9×13 inch) pan boxed mix.

2 cups of chocolate pudding.

Assorted Halloween chocolate bars and candy for the topping

3 cups chopped up Halloween chocolate bars

3 cups whipping cream

1 tbsp. white sugar

Instructions

Slice the entire brownie pan into thirds, one part for each layer. Whip the three cups of whipping cream and one Tbsp. of white sugar in your mixer until the whipped cream is light and fluffy. Start with a layer of brownies (one third of the pan, all chopped up) then spread on top of the brownies one cup of chocolate pudding, then one cup of whipped cream then one cup of chopped up Halloween candy. Repeat all these layers until you end up with Halloween candy on top. You should reserve a little bit of whipped cream so use that on the very top. Chop up as many Halloween chocolate bars as you would like to garnish the top. Refrigerate for at least 6 hours. If you like everything very soft, refrigerate overnight. If you like a little bit of “chew” in your trifle, you can prep it and serve same day.