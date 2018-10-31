× Midnight stabbing leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody on city’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead following a stabbing attack at a south side apartment complex early Wednesday.

It happened at midnight in the 5000 block of Turtle Creek Court at Brookwood Apartments, near S. East St. and Thompson Rd. Police were called to the area on a report of a person stabbed. They found a male victim approximately 25 years old with multiple stab wounds, according to investigators. He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where the victim was later pronounced deceased.

Another male, also believed to be approximately 25 years old, was detained and taken from the scene for questioning.

Homicide detectives are interviewing witnesses to determine the circumstances that led to the fatal stabbing. The attack happened when the victim was visiting a family living in a top-floor apartment in the complex. Something happened and a knife was produced which led to the stabbing that left the visitor dead, investigators said.