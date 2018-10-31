× Parents of surviving child in bus stop crash say 11-year-old is in ‘stable condition’

ROCHESTER, Ind. — The parents of a child badly injured when a pickup truck plowed into four students boarding a school bus in Indiana, killing three young siblings,say the boy is hospitalized after undergoing surgery.

The parents of 11-year-old Maverik Lowe released a statement Wednesday through Indiana State Police saying the boy is in stable condition.

“We would like to thank those who have prayed for our family and the families of those involved in yesterday’s tragedy. Maverik is currently in stable condition. Our family is focused on his recovery at this time and requests privacy as we heal together.”

They also thanked the community for supporting them and the family of the three children killed Tuesday: 6-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl.

State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum said Maverick had, had two surgeries by Wednesday morning after suffering multiple broken bones and internal injuries.

The pickup’s driver, 24-year-old Alyssa Shepherd of Rochester, faces three counts of reckless homicide and a traffic violation. She was released from jail Tuesday after posting bond.