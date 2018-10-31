Police investigate death of toddler in Elwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELWOOD, Ind.-- Investigators are trying to determine what led to a toddler's death in Elwood.

The Madison County Prosecutor says they are waiting on the final autopsy report for the toddler, around 2 years old, but a preliminary cause of death appears to be blunt force trauma.

"Impact to the child's body that resulted in death, the kind of impact and trauma that children that age should not experience," Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said.

Last week, police said the toddler was found unresponsive in a home on South K Street. An officer started CPR and the child was rushed to the hospital.

Authorities were later notified he died.

"There's a lot of investigation that's still due on this case but highly suspicious and the police with some of our deputies are doing what they need to do to get to the cause of the child's death," Cummings said.

Sadly, it's far from the first death of a young child to come across his desk. Cummings said there have been four children this year who have lived in or have ties to Madison County who have died from overdose, abuse or neglect.

"It's heartbreaking, it makes you angry and it's heartbreaking," he said.

The toddler's death was heartbreaking news for neighbors, too.

"Broke my heart to hear something like that happened so close to home," Karen Childress said.

"I couldn't believe anybody would do anything like that to a little boy," Pam Wyatt said.

Cummings reminds people if they see something, especially involving children, that doesn't look right, to contact police or report it.

"It's so troubling when you're talking about children dying and the people we as a society should take the greatest effort to protect, and what we don't seem to be doing very well in this community," he said.

The case is still under investigation in Elwood.