× Rain holds off this evening but ‘creeps’ in again late; ‘Howling’ winds and rain to open November

RAIN HOLDS OFF FOR NOW Happy Halloween! We are still keeping the rainfall in check for trick-or-treaters. The damp, cool conditions certainly set the mood for this evening. Note the image from Brown county late Wednesday below!

The early morning high temperarue of 67-degrees makes this the warmest Halloween in 10 years and 24-degrees warmer than last year. It is also the first rainy Halloween in three years.

WET, WINDY STORM TO OPEN NOVEMBER Rain and a cold front have settled south this evening but the same front will ‘haunt’ us later tonight. The front will move north and rain will ‘creep’ in before midnight then becoming area wide late tonight. We are looking at some very steady if not heavy rainfall to open our Thursday. Rainfall amounts could easily top 2″ to 2.50″ of rain with locally higher amounts across south-central Indiana through Friday morning. A flood watch has been issued for a portion of southern Indiana.

A low pressure system will move north along the front before sunrise and ‘howling’ winds will accompany the steady if not heavy rainfall at times Thursday. A rather ‘lifeless’ open to the month of November, picking up exactly where the batty October left off.