Rain holds off this Halloween evening but ‘creeps’ in again late

Rain and a cold front have settled south this evening but the same front will “haunt” us later tonight. The front will move north and rain will 'creep' in before midnight then becoming area wide late tonight.

We are looking at some very steady if not heavy rainfall to open our Thursday. Rainfall amounts could easily top 2" to 2.50" of rain with locally higher amounts across south-central Indiana through Friday morning. A Flood Watch has been issued for a portion of southern Indiana.

Winds will strengthen and turn northeast as the low pressure approaches Thursday. A steady wind of 15 to 30 mph is possible and may even gust higher. Strong low pressure systems with powerful winds are often referred to as the “Witch of November” or the November witches (fitting for Halloween). Such powerful storms at this time of the year lash ships on the Great Lakes and are attributed to the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald in 1975.