Teenage boy critically injured in Halloween shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A boy in his late teens was critically injured in an east side shooting on Halloween night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD says officers were called to the scene in the 3600 block of North Wittfield St. shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

When police arrived, they found the male suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside a residence. He was then transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Police say they have no suspect information at this time and they’re working to learn what led to the shooting.

According to IMPD, the crime scene is blocked off and the rest of the neighborhood is deemed safe for now.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.