1 pedestrian dead, another critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. – One person was killed and another was injured after being struck by vehicle in Anderson Thursday night.

Police say the victims were walking with a third person in the 1700 block of North Scatterfield Road when they were struck by a pickup truck at about 7:45 p.m.

The pedestrian who died was pronounced dead at the scene and the injured pedestrian was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Officers say the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating. As of this point, police say it’s unclear if any drugs or alcohol were involved in the incident.

The area is not well lit and there are no sidewalks along the road.