Authorities urge parents to check Halloween candy after needles found in 2 states

MT. JULIET, Tenn. – Authorities in Tennessee are urging parents to check their children’s Halloween candy after a mother reported finding a needle in a Lifesavers gummy.

In a Facebook post, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday deputies were called to the family’s Mt. Juliet home on Wednesday to investigate the tampered candy.

The mother told officers that she noticed the corner of the wrapper was missing and when she opened it, she noticed the needle placed in the candy.

“As this incident is currently being investigated, we urge all citizens to please check all of your candy to ensure that it has not been altered and always check to make sure the candy is properly sealed,” wrote the sheriff’s office.

Police in Marshfield, Massachusetts also say sewing needles were found in two separate packages of Twizzlers twists that were given to a 3-year-old boy, WCVB reports.

Law enforcement is searching for the people responsible for tampering with the Halloween candy.

Relatedly, experts urge parents not to give treats out that aren’t commercially wrapped.