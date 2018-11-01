Be Our Guest at Mr. Tequila’s Cantina & Grill

Welcome to Mr. Tequila’s Cantina & Grill, where every day is like pulling up a chair to a family fiesta!

The establishment is a family owned and operated Mexican restaurant in Fletcher Place, just one block from Indianapolis’ historic Fountain Square neighborhood.

The owners’ dream is simple: to provide fresh, authentic Mexican specialties alongside a diverse list of tequilas, margaritas, cervezas and specialty cocktails in a vibrant and friendly atmosphere.

Mr. Tequila’s provides the perfect place to meet up with friends for some tequila flights or to bring the whole family for a traditional Mexican meal.

Owners Martin Mecatl and Sergio Mahuic grew up in Puebla, Mexico, a city well-known for its cuisine and signature dishes like Mole Poblano, named after the city itself.

Opening Mr. Tequila’s Cantina & Grill is the realization of Sergio and Martin’s desire to share this passion for good food and good drink. They bring with them more than 20 years of experience in the restaurant industry and are excited to be a part of the downtown Indianapolis community.

Stop by and pull up a chair. They say they’d love to see you! For your chance to buy a $50 gift certificate for just $25, click here.