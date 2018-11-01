Cold November rain; slight flood threat down state with storms!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

November opens wet, windy and cold! Rain will be with us all day and rainfall amounts could top 2" in some locations, if not higher in our southern counties. Winds will gust to 30 mph and temperatures will likely not budge, hovering in the middle 40's all day! A tough start to the month and just down right raw!

Rain will ease this evening and drier air will begin to work in for your Friday, while clouds linger heavily across the state. Another chilly one tomorrow but a peek of sunshine and drier air will make for at least a better end to the week!

The weekend appears to be "slightly" milder and dry for Saturday before a few showers return on Sunday afternoon. Another storm brewing for election day Tuesday with falling temperatures...