× Community comes together in wake of death of 3 Rochester siblings

ROCHESTER, Ind. – The Fulton County community is coming together in prayer after the loss of three young siblings.

Tuesday, 6-year old twins Xzavier and Mason Ingle and their 9-year old sister Alivia Stahl were struck and killed as they tried to get on their school bus in Rochester. A fourth child was also injured.

Dozens of people gathered at Grace United Methodist Church Thursday in a show of support, unity and prayer for all involved and the children’s families.

“It’s about being that bridge to God and hopefully show them some comfort and community,” said Debra Fernandez, the secretary of Fulton County H.O.P.E.

“This shows there is community support. Fulton County and the community as a whole, anytime anything like this has happened we come together and we’re here to support the family and do whatever we can,” Fulton County Sheriff Chris Sailors said.

So now, they came together in prayer during a somber time to offer support within the church and beyond.

Decals are being sold to raise funds for the families and a GoFundme account has raised nearly $120,000.

“Hug your family. Thank the Lord for what you have and, like I said, please don’t let this stop tonight with the compassion and the support for those involved,” Fernandez said.

The crash remains under investigation.