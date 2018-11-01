× Former intern wants investigation into allegations against House Speaker Bosma, calls for ethics chair to step aside

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A former Statehouse intern who says House Speaker Brian Bosma tried to silence her account of an alleged decades-old sexual encounter is urging a House ethics investigation, saying she worries other powerful male politicians may be encouraged to use similar tactics.

According to our media partners at the IndyStar, in a letter Wednesday from her attorney to ethics committee leaders, the former intern, Kandy Green, also calls for Bosma’s handpicked ethics committee chairman, Rep. Greg Steuerwald, to recuse himself from any investigation or hearing.

Bosma, who has denied the sexual encounter took place, responded Wednesday with a written statement suggesting that Green’s efforts were politically motivated.

The letter, coupled with a Democratic lawmaker’s request last week for a public ethics hearing, puts Bosma and his fellow Republicans in a difficult position, just days before Tuesday’s election. Bosma, a Republican and a heavy favorite, is facing political newcomer Poonam Gill.

In her letter Wednesday, Green alleges that she had a consensual sexual encounter with Bosma during her 1992 internship for House Democrats and accuses Bosma of spending campaign funds earlier this year to dig up embarrassing information about her.

Read more in the IndyStar.