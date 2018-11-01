× IMPD announces street closures for President Trump’s rally at Southport High School

SOUTHPORT, Ind.– President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Southport High School Friday will cause street closures between the school and the Indianapolis International Airport.

The temporary closures will be between 6-9 p.m. During the rally, Shelby Street from Banta Road to Southport Drive will be closed, as well as Banta Road from Shelby Street to Camden Street.

If you plan to travel in the area Friday evening, consider a route out of the way of these closures.

The rally is in support of Republican Senate candidate Mike Braun, who is running against Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly. Doors open at 4 p.m. and you can register to attend here.

Trump will return to the Hoosier State again on Monday, Nov. 5 in Fort Wayne for another rally. It will be held at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum at 6:30 p.m.