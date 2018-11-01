× Indiana officer tased in face with his own Taser while attempting to arrest man

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – An officer in Evansville was tased in the face with his own Taser while trying to arrest a suspicious man near an elementary school.

According to the Evansville Police Department, an officer was sent to Fairlawn Elementary School around 6:50 a.m. on Wednesday when a school employee called to report Logan Stidham was at the front doors acting suspicious.

The employee asked Stidham why he was at the school, and he said he had a child in daycare there. The employee knew that to be false and called 911.

The officer located Stidham near the school and attempted to question him, but he was uncooperative.

When the officer tried to handcuff Stidham, he pulled away. The officer deployed his Taser, but it had no effect, and a physical altercation between the officer and Stidham ensued.

As Stidham resisted, the officer was able to call for assistance.

During the altercation, Stidham got control of the officer’s Taser and discharged it as he held it against the officer’s face.

Stidham lost control of the Taser, but ended up on top of the officer.

While pinned on his back, the officer was able to hold down Stidham’s hands and wrist until another officer arrived.

The second officer used a Taser to try to subdue Stidham, but once again, it was ineffective.

Additional officers arrived, and Stidham was eventually taken into custody.

The officer was treated for facial injuries at a local hospital.

Stidham was also treated for injuries before he was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

He is charged with battery with a deadly weapon, battery with serious bodily injury, resisting law enforcement, trespass, and theft.