Indiana veteran launches clothing store in Noblesville to help small business owners

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — If you stop by the Hamilton Town Center, you’ll come across a new shop in town aimed at supporting veterans.

Launching Station opened last month and sells veteran owned merchandise to help small business owners in the Hamilton county community.

The retailer offers hundreds of items from more than nine brands owned by veterans, including Sword and Plough, 461 Veteran Apparel and Frag Out Clothing Company.

Nate Press, an Army reservist and former active duty soldier, and his wife, Michelle, came up with the idea to start the shop over the summer.

“We wanted to actually create a business that would help other people,” said Press.

Press said the mission of the store is to bring veteran business owners together to help them reach their goals.

“My grandfather was in the Army, and other family members,” said Press. “I served for 13 years active duty and I’m still a reservist — now for the past two years.”

A portion of sales from the business are donated to various veteran organizations.

“One of my most direct contributions is going to be with Wounded Veterans Foundation,” said Press. “We’re going to start selling their products next week and everything we sell is going right back to their organization. They help with local veterans that need home repairs and things to adapt to their disabilities.”

A close friend of the family, Aaron Reed helps out at the shop, along with Press’ wife.

He said the two have played an incredible role in getting the shop up on its feet.

“Nate came up with the idea,” said Reed. “When he has a vision, he follows through with it. He’s an inspiration and I look up to him.”

Press said he recently hired a senior in high school who will be leaving to serve in the Army in June to work part time. He said he’s working to hire others in similar situations in need of a temporary job.

Launching Station is open seven days a week and free coffee is served on the weekends to anyone who wants to visit.

