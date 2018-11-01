Kokomo police searching for woman who used counterfeit $100 bill at Walgreens

KOKOMO, Ind. – The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public to help identify a woman who used a counterfeit $100 bill at a local Walgreens.

Police say surveillance cameras captured the woman pulling into the parking lot of the store at 2400 W. Sycamore St. in a light colored SUV on Tuesday.

The manager told officers the female entered the store around 11:15 p.m. and made a small purchase with the bill, which was later determined to be counterfeit.

The woman is described as being thin with brown, shoulder length hair. She was wearing blue jeans, a white sweater, a scarf and had a black purse at the time of the incident.

Police say the case remains under investigation and anyone who can identify the woman or can provide additional information is asked to contact Det. Michael Banush at (765) 456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017. You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS with your anonymous tip.