Man charged with neglect of a dependent in death of Elwood toddler

ELWOOD, Ind. – Elwood police have arrested a man in connection with the death of a toddler.

Officers announced Thursday night that 26-year-old Jacob Wootton was taken into custody on charges of neglect of a dependent (resulting in death), invasion of privacy, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia class.

Police began investigating the toddler’s death last Friday when officers were called to a home in the 2700 block of South K Street to investigate a report of an unresponsive child. When officers arrived, they immediately began preforming CPR until EMS arrived.

Sadly, police say the child, around 2 year old, was pronounced dead Monday morning.

Wednesday, the Madison County Prosecutor said the toddler’s preliminary cause of death appears to be blunt force trauma.

“Impact to the child’s body that resulted in death, the kind of impact and trauma that children that age should not experience,” Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said.

Unfortunately, this is far from the first death of a young child to come across Cummings’ desk. He said there have been four children this year who have lived in or have ties to Madison County who have died from overdose, abuse or neglect.

“It’s heartbreaking, it makes you angry and it’s heartbreaking,” he said.

Cummings reminds people if they see something, especially involving children, that doesn’t look right, to contact police or report it.

Police are continuing to investigate the case.