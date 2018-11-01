Non-fatal shootings remain daily problem in Indy with 351 this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A violent Halloween night in Indianapolis left a man in the hospital after being shot on the city’s east side.

Police say the shooter remains at large.

After being shot, the 26-year-old victim ran to a friend’s home and that friend helped him call 911.

Unfortunately, the numbers show that kind of violence isn’t unusual because the city averages more than one non-fatal shooting every single day.

Just after midnight, police were called to an apartment complex near 42nd and Mitthoeffer and found Alec Williams shot in the abdomen. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital and he’s expected to survive.

His friend claims Williams was walking down the sidewalk after visiting a nearby gas station when he got ambushed by a gunman, although the exact reason for the shooting remains unclear.

Nine hours earlier, during the day on Halloween police say an 18-year old was shot and wounded at 30th and Arlington. That victim also survived and the case remains unsolved.

As of last week, IMPD reports they have investigated 351 non-fatal shootings this year. That number is down just slightly from last year when there were 366 shootings on the same date.

Investigators at the overnight shooting on 42nd Street say the numbers show too many people simply don’t know how to resolve conflicts without gunfire.

“I think guns are getting brought into disputes way too early. My generation and my parent’s generation, very seldom was a gun used to solve anything. I think what the youth are exposed to now, they think it’s the easy solution to a lot of things,” said IMPD captain Michael Elder.

This year’s numbers reflect a spike in crime the city has seen over the last four years.

As a comparison in 2013, for the whole year, Indianapolis had 349 non-fatal shootings and in 2014 there were only 337 incidents.

With two months to go this year, those numbers have already been surpassed.

In recent years, 2015 proved the most violent with 473 non-fatal shootings, followed by 463 in 2016 and a total of 454 last year.

Anyone with information on the recent shootings can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS, but police say solving non-fatal shootings can be challenging because in many cases the victims simply refuse to cooperate.