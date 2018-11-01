× Man working at Marion County Jail II arrested for trafficking with inmate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person working at Marion County Jail II was arrested last week for trafficking with an inmate.

A police report says 25-year-old Ayyub Muhammad was taken into custody at the jail in the 700 block of E. Washington St. last Thursday evening.

The report says Muhammad is an employee of CoreCivic, a company that owns and manages private prisons and detention centers.

According to the company’s website, it provides a “broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through high-quality corrections and detention management, innovative and cost-saving real estate solutions, and a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis.”

It’s unclear at this time what role Muhammad played at the jail or what was being trafficked.

FOX59 has reached out to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for comment.