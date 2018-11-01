Record rainfall to open November; Less rain and wind entering the weekend

NOVEMBER – CLOUDY AND COLDER

Well November is here and unfortunately it has open very chilly. The high today of 49-degrees in well ahead of schedule – normal high for November 21, and quite honestly it occurred well before sunrise. Afternoon temperatures have been much more stubborn and held in the low to middle 40s.

We don’t need to accelerate the seasonal cool down at all, as November loses another 54 minutes of daylight and is the fastest cooling month of the year. The average high lowers from 59-degrees on the first to 45-degrees on the 30th.

We will take every ounce of sunshine we can get – November turns cloudy with only 41 percent of the possible sunshine. It ranks third cloudiest behind December and January.

We have some sun in the forecast entering the weekend. Saturday will open brighter before a new front arrives Sunday.