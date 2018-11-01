× You can get a free Doritos Locos Taco at Taco Bell locations today

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – You can score a free Doritos Locos Taco at participating Taco Bell locations today.

It’s part of the chain’s “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion. Taco Bell said it would give away free tacos nationwide if someone stole a base during this year’s World Series.

Of course, Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts stole a base in Game 1 of the Fall Classic, sealing the reward for Taco Bell fans.

The promotion is good for Thursday, Nov. 1 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at participating Taco Bell locations. There is a limit of one Doritos Locos Taco per customer.

It’s not the first time Taco Bell has run such an offer. During the NBA Finals, Taco Bell ran a “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion that paid off when the Golden State Warriors “stole” a win against the Cavaliers during a road game in Cleveland.

The chain also ran the “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion during the 2017 World Series.