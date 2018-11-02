× A monumental journey: One Hoosier’s story to the starting line

INDIANAPOLIS Ind– Every runner has their own story about how they made it to the starting line.

Ronnie Robson II only started running a year and a half ago, but since then, he’s covered a lot of ground.

“It’s that is an overwhelming feeling and for that next 24 hours, it’s electric. It really is. It’s euphoric.”

That feeling though, is much different than what he felt returning home after his deployment.

“I struggle with anxiety depression and PTSD actually.”

Struggles that he still deals with to this day. It was during that dark time, Ronnie turned to exercise as a way to cope.

First MMA fighting, and then when that wasn’t enough, he put on a pair of sneakers and went for a run.

“The better I felt the farther I wanted to run so before I knew it 10k’s were no big deal,” he explained,.

Then he was hooked. Within his first year- he completed 26 races, everything from 5Ks to 10K’s and even full marathons.

“It’s different now. Nobody is forcing me to do this, I choose to do this. It’s a way of life. Its like breathing you know.”

When Ronnie walks up to the starting line Saturday for the CNO Financial Group Indianapolis Monumental Marathon, he’ll only have one thing on his mind.

“I always want to PR every time I run. I’m just a competitor in my heart.”

If you are heading to the race, organizers suggest you leave early and give yourself plenty of time to find parking and make it to the starting line.

Several downtown streets will close before then causing significant disruption to east and westbound traffic.

The race is expected to conclude by 3 p.m. Washington between Capitol to West streets will remain closed until 7 p.m.