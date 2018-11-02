× Bloomington High School North custodian suspended, accused of having camera in locker room

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– A high school custodian in Bloomington was suspended after a camera was discovered in a locker room.

Bloomington High School North Principal Michael Akers issued a statement saying the custodian had a camera in the swimming locker room.

Police were called, and the custodian is reportedly facing charges.

The suspect, who has not been identified, has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

“Please know that we take the safety and security of our students and staff very seriously and will continue to be vigilant in our efforts,” Akers said.