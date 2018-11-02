× First Indiana flu-related death of the season reported by health department

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana health officials reported the first flu-related death of the season for the state Friday.

The Indiana State Department of Health says the victim was 65 years or older, but did not indicate which county the death occurred in.

According to the CDC, it takes about two weeks to develop the antibodies that protect you against the flu. The agency recommends that you get a flu shot by the end of October, but you should still consider getting one if you haven’t.

“We don’t typically see flu-related deaths this early in the season, but flu viruses circulate year-round and can have heartbreaking consequences at any time,” said Indiana State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “With influenza activity beginning to increase, I encourage anyone who hasn’t gotten a flu shot to get one to help protect themselves and their loved ones.”