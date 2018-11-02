× First week of November to bring more soggy days

After a soggy start to the month, things are improving today. At least, in terms of rainfall. Indianapolis picked up 2″ of rain on Thursday, a record for the date. After a few more showers early this morning, we’ve picked up over half of our monthly average rainfall, 3.70″.

Things are drying out but we can’t rule out another isolated shower or two late this afternoon and evening. Although we aren’t looking at heavy rain, the ground will likely still be soggy this evening. Plus, it will be cold. If you’re heading out for Friday night football, take the coat. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40’s and a wind chill will make it feel a few degrees cooler.

Areas of fog will develop overnight, so be careful if you’re going to be out on the roads late this evening or early tomorrow morning.



Overall, we are seeing improvements as we head into the weekend. It will be cold but dry if you’re planning to run the Indy Monumental Race Saturday morning.

By afternoon, Highs will top out in the lower 50’s and we’ll even see a little more sunshine.

Rain chances return on Sunday. However, there will be plenty of dry hours during the morning and afternoon. Our best chance to see some wet weather will come late in the afternoon and early evening hours





With several chances of rain in the forecast through next week, it’s possible we could pick up our total monthly average rainfall before the first week of November is finished. A couple models here in the 5 day precipitation forecast indicate we could see around another inch and a half of rain by next Tuesday.