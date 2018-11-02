Grooms surprise wedding guests with epic first dance that Patrick Swayze would be proud of

A New York couple’s first dance is going viral and putting newlyweds around the country to shame.

Noah Aberlin and PJ Simmons told ABC News that they surprised their guests with their incredible routine during their wedding on Oct. 7.

The couple busted epic moves to the tune of songs like “Conga” by Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine and “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” from “Dirty Dancing.”

In their grand finale, Noah and PJ recreated the lift that Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey made famous in the classic 1987 film.

PJ told ABC that he and his now husband are extremely moved that their “prank” is getting so much attention. It took them about seven weeks to practice, ABC reports.

The men have reportedly been together for 10 years and set up by a mutual friend.

As of Friday night, a YouTube video of the performance had 360,000 views and counting.