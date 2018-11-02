Local vendors take part in Art at the Market

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It's the first Friday of the month and it's your chance to enjoy music, food, and art from local artists and vendors. Art at the Market is free for all ages. Sherman visited City Market for a preview.
