× New Castle police apologize after K9 bites child during Halloween event

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – A New Castle police dog will undergo a behavioral evaluation after he bit a child during a trick-or-treat event.

According to the New Castle Police Department, officers were handing out candy on Halloween Wednesday night when a child posed for a photo with K9 Zorro. During that interaction, Zorro bit the child’s left arm.

His handler pulled Zorro away and took him to a patrol vehicle.

The child’s parents assessed the injury and turned down medical care at the time, saying it was unnecessary. The bite didn’t penetrate the skin, and the child resumed trick-or-treating. Later that night, the parents took the child to Henry County Hospital for an additional assessment as a precaution.

As a result of the incident, Zorro has been placed on 10-day quarantine to evaluate his behavior. The department plans to make changes with its K9 program to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“The New Castle Police Department deeply regrets this situation occurring and was attempting to have positive interactions with the children and citizens of our community,” the department said in a statement on Facebook.