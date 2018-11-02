New smartphone rivals Apple’s iPhone

OnePlus is debuting a new smartphone with a unique feature users haven't seen in the United States. It has a fingerprint reader on the screen of the phone itself. Rich Demuro got his hands on the new OnePlus 6T to check out the combination of features and price that gives Apple's iPhone a run for its money.
