President Trump, VP Pence attend Mike Braun rally in Southport

SOUTHPORT, Ind.– President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are in the Hoosier State to rally for Republican Senate candidate Mike Braun.

The rally is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Southport High School. According to his schedule, the president is scheduled to arrive in Indianapolis around 6:30 p.m. He’ll then head to Southport for the rally. He tweeted Friday morning that legendary former IU basketball coach Bob Knight would join him.

Will be going to West Virginia and Indiana today, TWO RALLIES! Don’t tell anyone (big secret), but I will be bringing Coach Bobby Knight to Indiana. He’s been a supporter right from the beginning of the Greatest Political Movement in American History! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2018

FOX59 will live stream the rally here and on our Facebook page.

Trump will return to the Hoosier State again on Monday, Nov. 5 in Fort Wayne for another rally. It will be held at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum at 6:30 p.m. He was in town last weekend for the National FFA Convention at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Braun is running against Democrat Joe Donnelly for his U.S. Senate seat.

Find information on road closures here.