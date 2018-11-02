× President Trump’s rally in Southport means road closures, early school dismissals

SOUTHPORT, Ind. – President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will visit Indiana Friday to rally for Republican Senate candidate Mike Braun.

The rally is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Southport High School. Doors for the event open at 4 p.m. According to his schedule, the president is scheduled to arrive in Indianapolis around 6:30 p.m. He’ll then head to Southport for the rally.

The visit means some street closures for area drivers. Between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, expect temporary street closures from the Indianapolis International Airport to Southport High School. During the rally, Shelby Street from Banta Road to Southport Drive will be closed, as will Banta Road from Shelby Street to Camby Street.

All Perry Township schools will dismiss early Friday for the president’s visit. Around 12:30 p.m., Perry Meridian and Southport High School students will be released. At 1:30 p.m., sixth-grade and middle schools along with Jeremiah Gray and Rosa Parks Kindergarten Academy, Rosa Parks Elementary and Winchester Village Elementary will be dismissed. At 2:30 p.m., all other elementary and kindergarten academies will be released.

The president will stay the night in Indianapolis. That means downtown streets near the J.W. Marriott will close beginning at 6 p.m. Friday through 10:45 a.m. Saturday. Those closures include West Street at Washington Street, Washington Street at Schumacher Way, Schumacher Way at Maryland Street and Maryland Street at West Street.

The president will return to Indiana Monday, when he holds a rally at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne. That’s scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama will pay a visit to the Hoosier State this weekend as well. He’ll hold a rally supporting Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly Sunday afternoon in Gary.