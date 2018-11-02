Rain easing and some sunshine returns along with a warming trend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After record rainfall to open November, officially 2 inches in downtown, the rain has eased to sprinkles under cloudy skies! Expect many dry hours today, as a pesky shower may pass through on occasion. Some limited sunshine could be available, too, as temperatures only move back into the upper 40s. Certainly, a better day, as the winds have eased.

Tonight, skies will slowly clear and some patchy fog could develop overnight. It will be a colder start Saturday morning with some sunshine and light winds. This will make for a great start and day for the Monumental Marathon. A decent amount of sunshine should help move our temperatures back into the middle 50s. A warming trend will continue into Sunday with clouds increasing and a rain chance by Sunday evening.

The bigger rain threat still remains for Election Day with storms, possible south of Indianapolis as temperatures fall during the day.