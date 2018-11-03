INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — As part of the Cease Fire initiative, the MLK Center hosted a resource fair on Friday. Organizations and employers offered job opportunities, training programs and health services in an effort to make our streets safer.
Cease Fire event focuses on opportunity
-
Police, community leaders kick off weekend aimed at ending violence
-
IMPD: Witnesses not cooperating after man shot, killed on near northwest side
-
$40,000 gun buyback program to be held in Indy
-
IUPUI hosts Public Safety Career Day for job seekers
-
Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop playing band’s music
-
-
Pharrell threatens to sue Trump over use of ‘Happy’ at Indiana event after Pittsburgh shooting
-
Seyfert’s, iconic Indiana maker of potato chips and other snacks, to cease operations
-
Mobility van for boy with cerebral palsy catches fire on way to doctor appointment
-
Art Institute of Indianapolis to close for good at end of 2018
-
Rush County authorities conduct drug raid at house next to preschool, 7 arrested
-
-
Near southeast side house fire reignites
-
Smoke detectors donated to Lawrence Fire Department
-
Fire Prevention Week