× Ending the weekend with rain chances and mild temperatures

Don’t forget to turn clocks back one hour before falling asleep Saturday night! Daylight saving time ends at 2:00 AM on Sunday, November 4.

It was a pleasant start to the weekend with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover over central Indiana. Temperatures also warmed up into the mid-50s this afternoon, which is nearly five degrees below normal for November 3 in Indianapolis.

We kicked-off the weekend on a dry note, but we will end it with scattered showers around the state. The first of three storm systems this week will arrive overnight. Skies will become mainly cloudy tonight and there could be a few light rain showers. Lows will drop into in the mid-40s.

FOX Futurecast has the first wave of rain moving out of the area early Sunday morning. There should be some dry time midday before another wave of steady rainfall arrives in the afternoon. Rain chances will continue Sunday night as a warm front tracks over Indiana. The boundary will help drive temperatures into the 60s early in the work week.

More rain and thunderstorms arrive late in the day Monday and into early Tuesday morning. The potent system may potentially trigger stronger thunderstorms for the southern half of the state in that time frame.

Be prepared for falling temperatures, strong wind gusts and soggy conditions on Election Day due to a passing cold front! There will be a noticeable drop in temperatures by Wednesday in the wake of the boundary. Highs will reach into the upper 40s midweek and will drop even more by next weekend!