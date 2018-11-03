Fall Back safety tips

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Daylight Savings ends at 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Fire officials urge citizens to check on their homes' safety features. This weekend is a good time to change smoke detector batteries and furnace filters. You can also check your carbon monoxide meters, which should be changed every five years. Officials also recommend having a safety kit in your car for cold weather.
