IMPD Officer spends own money to help family in stressful situation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - An IMPD officer goes beyond the call of duty, even if it means spending out of his own pocket.

Dispatchers sent Officer David Kuchta-Drane to a call involving a patient at Eskenazi Hospital. The man and his wife were stuck at the hospital, with their children left at his brother's home. The couple had been in an argument with the brother over unpaid rent, and became nervous about the children being at the home.

To remedy the situation, Officer Kuchta-Drane paid to put the children in a hotel for a few nights. He even got them pizza.

“We were all children at one point, and we all have parents, and we all look for a safe environment," Officer Kuchta-Drane said.

The nurses at Eskenazi Hospital were so in awe of his kindness, they reached out to this station, and called him a flawless example to our community.