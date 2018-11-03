× IMPD: Witnesses not cooperating after man shot, killed on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was found shot dead outside a nightclub Saturday morning on the near northwest side of Indianapolis. The shooting comes amid “Indy Cease Fire Weekend,” which aims at ending violence in the community.

Just after midnight, officers responded to the 2600 block of North Harding on a report of a person shot.

Outside the Ritz Nightclub, they found a 41-year-old adult male suffering from at least one gun shot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a security camera across the street may have captured the person who pulled the trigger.

However, officers on scene say they had a difficult time getting the bar and witnesses to cooperate.

Even worse, loved ones who were on the scene also refused to cooperate with investigators.

IMPD Captain Turner said the lack of cooperation is “disheartening.”

“It requires more than just the police, it requires public community, private community, it requires the clergy and it requires the community,” said Captain Turner.

So far, police have very limited information on a possible suspect.

While police hope the nearby security camera will help with the investigation, they remind that anyone can still come forward with information by anonymously calling Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.