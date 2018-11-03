× Interstate ramp overnight crash claims life of Indianapolis man

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating an overnight single vehicle crash that claimed the life of an Indianapolis man.

According to state police, just after 2 a.m. on Saturday dispatchers received calls about the serious crash which had occurred on the ramp from I-74 eastbound to I-465 southbound on the city’s west side. Upon arrival, police located a 2011 Chevrolet pick-up with extensive damage.

A single male driver was located within the vehicle who was pronounced dead at the scene. An official autopsy will be performed by the Marion County Coroner to determine the exact cause of death.

Trooper Jordan Hall, the investigating officer, stated the victim was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

“He appeared to have been thrown around inside the vehicle and was found on the passenger side,” Hall said.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Notification of the death has been made to next of kin, however, the name of the driver is not being released at this time.