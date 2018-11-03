× Logansport man arrested following pub argument turned into shooting

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — An argument inside a pub may have led a 28-year-old Logansport man to grievously shoot another patron, police say.

Brandon Shaver was arrested for aggravated battery and is currently being held in Cass County Jail.

At 3:16 a.m. on Nov. 3, the Logansport Police Department responded to a call for shots fired in the 1600 block of Erie Avenue in Logansport. Upon arrival, officers found a 44-year-old in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

The injured man was transported to Logansport Memorial Hospital by Prompt Ambulance Service where he was then airlifted to Lutheran Hospital in Ft. Wayne. He is listed in critical condition.

Shaver, who witnesses alleged had been in an argument with the victim inside Corner Pub at 17th Street and Erie Avenue just prior to the shooting, was located at this parents’ house where he was taken into custody, according to police.

The investigation is still ongoing.