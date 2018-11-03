× Police: 70-year-old Greenwood woman found dead, son in custody

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Authorities say a Greenwood woman was found dead after police were dispatched from a call from the suspect’s brother.

Just before midnight Friday, authorities were dispatched to the 300 block of Heritage Drive on the report of a homicide.

Police said they received a call from a man stating his brother told him he killed their mother. When police arrived, they reportedly found 70-year-old Carla Hatton dead at the scene.

Greenwood police said 49-year-old John Hatton Jr., the son of Hatton, was also in the residence suffering from a self-inflicted wound to the neck.

He was taken into custody and transported to the psychiatric unit at Eskenazi Hospital.