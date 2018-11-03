× Police are asking for the public’s help in a Winchester death investigation

WINCHESTER, Ind. — Indiana State Police and Winchester Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a red 2006 Mustang connected to an ongoing death investigation.

Police arrived at a home in Winchester today and found someone dead. Officers are withholding the identity at this time. The Mustang was missing from the residence. The car is a GT with black stripes up the hood and chrome wheels. A raised black scoop is in the middle of the hood, and the Mustang features chrome pins by the front of the hood. The Indiana plate number is RSP657. Call the Pendleton district at 765-778-2121 or 9-1-1 if you see the vehicle. Police insist that you do not approach the vehicle.