Runners break records and qualify for Olympic trials at Indianapolis Monumental Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - More than 18,000 people participated in the Indianapolis Monumental Marathon Saturday morning.

The chilly weather made it perfect for many runners to get personal records. Some even qualified for the Olympic trials with their half-marathon times.

Brogan Austin, a runner from Des Moines, won the men's half-marathon and set a new course record.

"It's been known for a quick fast course so if you want a fast time come to monument and it just all made sense and I worked out my training plan I am glad I am here and I had a huge P.R. today, so excited to be here," Austin said.

The founder of the race says it's exciting to see how the race has grown over the years.

"Our first race we had 2,700 this year we will have over 18,600 runners it's amazing," Carlton Ray said, "one of the amazing parts about it too is we also brought in a lot of kids from the Indianapolis Public School system and that's been a big treat for us through the years."