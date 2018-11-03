× ‘We have a very long road to recovery’: Fulton County sheriff writes note following bus tragedy

ROCHESTER, Ind. – The Fulton County sheriff took to Facebook Saturday afternoon to discuss the Rochester bus tragedy and to ask residents not to threaten with violence.

Sheriff Christopher Sailors began the note by saying, ” First, I ask that you please remember all of the people that has been affected by this devastating and tragic loss in your thoughts and prayers. This has brought our community to its knees and we hurt. We have a very long road to recovery and we need to let the healing and recovery process take it course.”

He went on to say, “A expected, emotions are running high. We are in the early stages of an investigation which will be complete and thorough. No good can come from the harassment and the threats of violence against individuals involved. This needs to cease immediately and will not be tolerated. There is a process through the criminal investigation and the courts and I assure you that it is being followed.”

Four children were in the process of crossing the road to board the bus when they were struck by Shepherd’s truck.

Two twin boys, 6-year-olds Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their sister, 9-year-old Alivia Stahl, were killed. The fourth child, 11-year-old Maverik Lowe, was airlifted to a hospital in Fort Wayne.

Maverik Lowe’s parents said, “He is alert, talking and even making jokes with his nurses and care team. While he is getting better, we know he has a long road ahead, and continued privacy for our family is greatly appreciated.”

24-year-old Alyssa Shepherd has been charged with three counts of reckless homicide and one count of passing a school bus causing injury. Shepherd told police that she came around the corner, saw something with lights, and didn’t recognize it was a school bus until it was too late.

The Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation says the bus stop will be moved from State Road 25 to Meiser Park.

