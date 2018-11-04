19-year-old killed in apparent drive-by shooting near Garfield Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Indianapolis Metro Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a man on the city's near south side.

The shooting happened just after midnight Sunday on the 1100 block of East Kelly Street, near Garfield Park and I-65.

Officers received numerous reports of shots fired in the area and one call of a possible person shot.

When they arrived, officers found a 19-year-old man lying on the sidewalk, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition. He later died.

Captain Harold Turner, with IMPD, said evidence was found on the street, as well as on the sidewalk.

"We don't know if [the victim] lives here, why he was here, what he was doing here," said Turner at the scene.

According to Captain Turner, a vehicle was possibly seen leaving the area, but it's unclear if that vehicle is related to the shooting.

No one else was injured as a result of the gunfire.

Later, the IMPD Communications Center said SWAT was called out to execute a search warrant at a house near the shooting scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 317-262-TIPS.