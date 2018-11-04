Central library bringing coders and nonprofits together for mutual benefit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Indianapolis Central Library is bringing together coders and nonprofits in order to help them realize the mutual benefit they can provide to one another.

At the library's Do Tech For Good learning and networking event, set for Nov. 4 from 1:30 - 4:30 p.m., individuals will learn how they can lend their coding and other tech skills to nonprofit organizations, while nonprofits will find help and ideas for tech projects to make their organizations more effective.

The learning and networking event at the Central Library is for people at all levels of digital skills. Local tech innovators and organizations will present “micro-talks” on how coding and tech skills can benefit Indianapolis community life when applied towards work at nonprofit organizations. They will also show how volunteering for nonprofits provides opportunities to develop new skills and build projects that can be featured in a competitive portfolio.

Joining our FOX59 Morning News Team is Michael Starks, supervisor of computer instruction at Indianapolis Central Library, to speak on the benefit of the partnership of coders and nonprofits.