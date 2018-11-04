INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Local first responders decided to settle their rivalries in the ring on Saturday. Police and fire threw punches in a charity boxing event at Tyndall Armory, and all the proceeds went to the Little Wish Foundation.
IMPD and IFD face off in charity boxing event
