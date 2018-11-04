INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IndyCar enthusiasts could buy historic car parts and benefit a good cause on Saturday. Schmidt Peterson Motorsports organized the garage sale, which benefited Conquer Paralysis Now.
IndyCar garage sale benefits charity
-
Power wins pole, Dixon qualifies 13th at Pocono
-
IMS Chairman of the Board Emeritus Mari Hulman George dies at 83
-
IndyCar’s 2019 schedule includes new road course, 17 total events
-
IndyCar driver Robert Wickens moved to Indiana hospital
-
Scott Dixon adds 5th IndyCar championship to resume
-
-
IndyCar model murdered while driving into work; police search for shooter
-
Wickens hospitalized after IndyCar crash
-
IndyCar racer Robert Wickens paints realistic picture of his road to recovery after crash
-
Wickens undergoes successful surgery after horrifying crash at Pocono
-
‘I’m going to work as hard as possible’: IndyCar rookie Robert Wickens delivers message to fans, drivers from rehab facility
-
-
Wickens has surgeries on arm and lower extremities, extent of spinal injury still unknown
-
Robert Wickens lifelined following horrific crash at Pocono
-
Songbook Foundation plans to sell donated Carmel estate