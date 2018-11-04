× Tracking an active work week forecast; chance for storms Monday night

We ended the weekend with mild temperatures this afternoon and scattered rainfall. Highs today reached into the upper 50s and lower 60s across central Indiana. Indianapolis peaked at 60 degrees, making it the first day of the month with highs above normal. The average high for November 4 is 58 degrees.

Showers also moved into the state early in the afternoon and have been traveling ENE over the area. The rain totals have been light and have remained below a tenth of an inch.

The light rain will continue to fall into the overnight hours as a cold front sweeps over the state. FOX Futurecast has most of the rain east of downtown Indianapolis after 3 AM. Most of the activity will move out of the state by the morning commute.

Skies will become mostly cloudy tomorrow morning as lows drop into the mid-40s. Highs will be a couple degrees cooler compared to Sunday afternoon.

Another potent system will approach the Midwest Monday evening and night. The southern half of the state has the potential for seeing a few strong thunderstorms with the wave that arrives Monday evening. The primary threat with the thunderstorms will be gusty winds.

Rain, windy conditions and falling temperatures are all expected on Election Day. The high of 56 degrees will likely occur early in the morning with temperatures dropping into the lower 50s during the evening commute.

Another system arrives on Thursday night and it will potentially bring a few snow showers by Friday morning! Expect a BIG drop in temperatures by next weekend. Wind chills may even drop into the teens Friday night!