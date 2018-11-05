× Woman dead, 3 children hospitalized after vehicle crashes into Madison County utility pole

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – A woman died and three children were hospitalized Monday night after a vehicle reportedly crashed into a utility pole in Madison County.

At around 9 p.m., authorities were sent to investigate a crash on SR 38 just east of SR 13 near Pendleton.

Police believe a westbound vehicle carrying a woman and three children left the roadway and crashed into a utility pole.

The four occupants were reportedly taken to three different hospitals. Police say the woman was pronounced dead at Community North. The three children are being treated at Riley and Peyton Manning children’s hospitals.

Their conditions are not known at this time. We will update this story once more information becomes available.